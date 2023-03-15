Life sciences firms leased 2.4 million sq ft in 2022: Report

“LS is one of the top alternate real estate choices for investors across the globe – a trend we have recorded over the past few years. In our latest APAC Investor Intentions Survey 2022, healthcare-related properties, including LS assets, were named the most popular alternate segment overtaking Data Centres (DCs) for the first time since the survey began," said Anshuman Magazine, Chairman & CEO - India, South-East Asia, Middle East & Africa, CBRE India.