'Life will win over death': TIME, The Economist dedicate covers to Ukraine

“From the start, Vladimir Putin has made clear that this is a war of escalation.⁠ He threatens to be more destructive even if that means resorting to a nuclear weapon. ⁠ And so he insists that the world back off while he sharpens his knife and sets about his slaughter.⁠ Such a retreat must not happen. Not only because to abandon Ukraine to its fate would be wrong, but also because Mr Putin will not stop there. If he prevails today, his next fix will be in Georgia, Moldova or the Baltic states. ⁠ He will not stop until he is stopped. When he escalates, the world must meet him.⁠"