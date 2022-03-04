'Life will win over death': TIME, The Economist dedicate covers to Ukraine

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Magazines-- The Economist and TIME in their latest issue have dedicated the covers to the ongoing war, where Ukrainian face death and imminent doom in the face of Russian invasion
Ukraine and Russia has been in a war situation for nine days now. Russia on 24 February declared a special military operation on the East European country. They unleashed a chain of airtsrikes and dropped ‘Vaccum bombs’ on Kyiv, the capital city and Kharkiv. Russia now has taken control of Kharkiv, Kherson, Chernihiv, Mariupol and Melitopol.
Europe's biggest nuclear power plant, the Zaporizhzhia facility in Ukraine, was on fire after a Russian attack, the mayor of a nearby town said. Firefighters could not battle the blaze because they were being fired upon by Russian troops, according to the Ukrainian atomic energy ministry.
Russia and Ukraine agreed on the need for humanitarian corridors and a possible ceasefire around them for fleeing civilians, their first sign of agreement on any issue since the war began eight days ago.
Renowned magazine The Economist and The TIME magazine in their latest issue have dedicated the covers to the ongoing war, where Ukrainian face death and imminent doom in the face of Russian invasion.
See the cover of The Economist here
The magazine attributed the cover to those Ukrainians who face war. The cover has Ukraine's flag, and blood dripping from the middle, significant of the deaths the east European country faces.
"The cover image features the words spoken by the Ukrainian President in a speech to the European Parliament on March 1: "Life will win over death, and light will win over darkness." the magazine wrote in the Instagram post.
The TIME magazine also put out cover dedicated to the Ukrainian people. The cover has a painting of the Ukrainian flag against a black backdrop and has the words ‘Life will win over death, and light will win over darkness’ the words uttered by Ukrainian President in a speech to the European Parliament on 1 March.
See their Instagram post here
“From the start, Vladimir Putin has made clear that this is a war of escalation. He threatens to be more destructive even if that means resorting to a nuclear weapon. And so he insists that the world back off while he sharpens his knife and sets about his slaughter. Such a retreat must not happen. Not only because to abandon Ukraine to its fate would be wrong, but also because Mr Putin will not stop there. If he prevails today, his next fix will be in Georgia, Moldova or the Baltic states. He will not stop until he is stopped. When he escalates, the world must meet him."
TIME magazine highlighted the Putin's intention to continue the war and take control of the East European country despite West's warning and them breaking the NATO understanding. Russia waging war on Ukraine has the potential to break the global security understanding following the Cold War.
