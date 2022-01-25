Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  'Lifetime debarment': Railways issues stern warning to protesting aspirants

'Lifetime debarment': Railways issues stern warning to protesting aspirants

Ministry of Railways has issued warning to aspirants who have been protesting 
1 min read . 09:29 PM IST Livemint

  •  The ministry said it has come to notice that aspirants of railway job have indulged in vandalism and unlawful activities like protesting on tracks, disruption of train operations, damaging railway properties etc

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Ministry of Railways on Tuesday said that aspirants who have indulged in vandalism and unlawful activities will be liable for police action as well as lifetime debarment from obtaining railway job. 

The Ministry of Railways on Tuesday said that aspirants who have indulged in vandalism and unlawful activities will be liable for police action as well as lifetime debarment from obtaining railway job. 

In a statement, the ministry said it has come to notice that aspirants of railway job have indulged in vandalism and unlawful activities like protesting on tracks, disruption of train operations, damaging railway properties etc. 

In a statement, the ministry said it has come to notice that aspirants of railway job have indulged in vandalism and unlawful activities like protesting on tracks, disruption of train operations, damaging railway properties etc. 

Such misguided activities are highest level of indiscipline rendering such aspirants unsuitable for railway job. The ministry said videos of such activities will be examined with the help of specialized agencies and “candidates/aspirants found indulged in unlawful activities will be liable for police action as well as lifetime debarment from obtaining railway job".

Such misguided activities are highest level of indiscipline rendering such aspirants unsuitable for railway job. The ministry said videos of such activities will be examined with the help of specialized agencies and “candidates/aspirants found indulged in unlawful activities will be liable for police action as well as lifetime debarment from obtaining railway job".

The ministry further said that Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) are committed to conduct fair and transparent recruitment process maintaining highest standards of integrity. 

The ministry further said that Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) are committed to conduct fair and transparent recruitment process maintaining highest standards of integrity. 

“Railway job aspirants/candidates are advised not to be misguided or come under the influence of such elements who are trying to use them for fulfilling their own selfish ends," it added.

“Railway job aspirants/candidates are advised not to be misguided or come under the influence of such elements who are trying to use them for fulfilling their own selfish ends," it added.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!