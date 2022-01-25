'Lifetime debarment': Railways issues stern warning to protesting aspirants

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The ministry said it has come to notice that aspirants of railway job have indulged in vandalism and unlawful activities like protesting on tracks, disruption of train operations, damaging railway properties etc
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The Ministry of Railways on Tuesday said that aspirants who have indulged in vandalism and unlawful activities will be liable for police action as well as lifetime debarment from obtaining railway job.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Ministry of Railways on Tuesday said that aspirants who have indulged in vandalism and unlawful activities will be liable for police action as well as lifetime debarment from obtaining railway job.
In a statement, the ministry said it has come to notice that aspirants of railway job have indulged in vandalism and unlawful activities like protesting on tracks, disruption of train operations, damaging railway properties etc.
In a statement, the ministry said it has come to notice that aspirants of railway job have indulged in vandalism and unlawful activities like protesting on tracks, disruption of train operations, damaging railway properties etc.
Such misguided activities are highest level of indiscipline rendering such aspirants unsuitable for railway job. The ministry said videos of such activities will be examined with the help of specialized agencies and “candidates/aspirants found indulged in unlawful activities will be liable for police action as well as lifetime debarment from obtaining railway job".
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Such misguided activities are highest level of indiscipline rendering such aspirants unsuitable for railway job. The ministry said videos of such activities will be examined with the help of specialized agencies and “candidates/aspirants found indulged in unlawful activities will be liable for police action as well as lifetime debarment from obtaining railway job".
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The ministry further said that Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) are committed to conduct fair and transparent recruitment process maintaining highest standards of integrity.