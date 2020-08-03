Light diyas at home on Tuesday and Wednesday to mark 'bhoomi pujan': Adityanath

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday visited Ayodhya to review preparations for Ram temple ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 5.

The Chief Minister reached Ayodhya in the afternoon and visited the Ram Janmabhoomi site where the Bhoomi Pujan is to be held.

He also visited Hanuman Garhi temple and was seen giving various directions to the senior officers.

"To witness this historic moment, it's essential that we light diyas (earthen lamps) at our homes on 4 and 5 August, religious leaders decorate temples, organise 'deepotsav' and 'akhand Ramayan Path' at temples, and remember their ancestors who sacrificed themselves for Ram Temple," said Adityanath.

He also said proper arrangements have been made for the Wednesday event in the wake of pandemic.

"We've made all arrangements to ensure that there is no laxity on any count. Main focus is on Covid-19. The protocol has to be enforced very strictly. Only those who are invited should come here. All devotees want to come but PM will represent all of them," the UP CM said.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi, Ayodhya District Magistrate Anju Kumar Jha and DIG Deepak Kumar also accompanied the CM during his visit in which he also sought details of seating and other arrangements for the event, a senior official said here.

CM had to visit Ayodhya on Sunday but the plan had to be cancelled due to the death of state minister Kamla Rani Varun.

As many as 5,100 urns are being prepared by 'Sanskar Bharti Ayodhya Festival', which will be placed on the pathway from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel.

Massive preparations have been made for this occasion and Ayodhya is witnessing a festive atmosphere these days.

The construction work of Ram temple will begin after the foundation stone laying ceremony, in which dignitaries from various political and religious fields are likely to participate along with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via