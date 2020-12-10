OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Light rain likely in Delhi over next 2 days: IMD
FILE- In this Jan. 16, 2016, file photo, vehicles move slowly through a traffic intersection after the end of a two-week experiment to reduce the number of cars to fight pollution in in New Delhi, India. India is grappling with two public health emergencies: critically polluted air and the pandemic. Nowhere is this dual threat more pronounced than in the Indian capital New Delhi, where the spike in winter pollution levels has coincided with a surge of COVID-19 cases. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri, File) (AP)
FILE- In this Jan. 16, 2016, file photo, vehicles move slowly through a traffic intersection after the end of a two-week experiment to reduce the number of cars to fight pollution in in New Delhi, India. India is grappling with two public health emergencies: critically polluted air and the pandemic. Nowhere is this dual threat more pronounced than in the Indian capital New Delhi, where the spike in winter pollution levels has coincided with a surge of COVID-19 cases. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri, File) (AP)

Light rain likely in Delhi over next 2 days: IMD

1 min read . Updated: 10 Dec 2020, 12:45 PM IST Edited By Staff Writer

The minimum temperature is expected to drop to 8 degrees Celsius by Monday, according to an IMD forecast.

The national capital and its neighbouring cities are likely to receive light rainfall over the next two days under the influence of a fresh western disturbance passing over the Himalayas, the weather department said on Thursday.

Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand have also received a fresh spell of snowfall due to the western disturbance.

"After the western disturbance withdraws, icy cold northwesterly winds blowing from snow-laden Himalayas will bring temperatures down in the plains," an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Also read: The pandemic push to the silver economy

The minimum temperature is expected to drop to 8 degrees Celsius by Monday, according to an IMD forecast.

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 10.9 degrees Celsius on Thursday. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 29 degrees Celsius.

Delhi's air quality was recorded in the "very poor" category, and is likely to improve over the next two days due to a predicted increase in the wind speed and light rain.

The city's air quality index (AQI) was 304 at 10 am. The 24-hour average AQI was 358 on Wednesday.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout