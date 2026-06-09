Rains lash Delhi NCR, IMD issues red, orange alerts: Full weather forecast

Light rains and dusty winds swept across parts of Delhi Tuesday evening, after temperatures soared to 43.5°C during the day. Earlier, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued red and orange alerts in the national capital, predicting moderate rains and severe thunderstorms on Tuesday.

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IMD full forecast As per the district-wise ‘nowcast warnings’, the Delhi weather department issued a red alert in South West Delhi, West Delhi, New Delhi, South Delhi and South East Delhi. Meanwhile, an orange alert was issued in North West Delhi, North Delhi, Central Delhi, North East Delhi and East Delhi.

Earlier, the weather department had issued a yellow alert, forecasting, “Generally cloudy sky. A spell of very light rain/light rain accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning and strong wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph towards evening/night.”

Not just in Delhi, but rain alerts have been issued in parts of NCR as well. Around 5:30 pm on Tuesday, the IMD said, “Light to moderate rainfall accompanied with moderate thunderstorm and lightning (50-90 Km/h gusty winds) in the entire Delhi and NCR.”

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It also predicted a hail storm/thunderstorm with moderate rainfall and lightning (50-90 Km/h gusty winds) in parts of Meham, Rohtak (Haryana) Nandgaon, Barsana (U.P.) Deeg (Rajasthan)."

The IMD also said that light to moderate rainfall accompanied with moderate thunderstorm and lightning is very likely to occur during next 2 hours in Kaithal, Narwana, Fatehabad, Rajaund, Assandh, Safidon, Barwala, Jind, Panipat, Adampur, Hissar, Gohana, Gannaur, Hansi, Siwani, Sonipat, Tosham, Kharkhoda, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Kosali, Mahendargarh, Sohana, Rewari, Palwal, Bawal, Nuh, Aurangabad, Hodal (Haryana) Baraut, Bagpat, Khekra, Khurja, Gabhana, Jattari, Khair, Aligarh, Iglas, Sikandra Rao, Raya, Hathras, Mathura, Jalesar, Sadabad, Tundla, Agra Modinagar, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Siyana, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, Shikarpur, Pahasu (U.P.) Bhiwari, Tizara, Khairthal, Nagar, Bharatpur (Rajasthan)."

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About the Author Akriti Anand Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More ✕ Akriti Anand



In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.



Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.



One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.



When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.



Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.



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Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.Connect with Akriti hereLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199 Twitter/X: https://x.com/AkritiAnand7 Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in

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