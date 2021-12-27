Light rains predicted over Delhi-NCR, AQI in severe category

In a tweet posted at 11.10 pm, the national weather forecasting agency said, "Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Rewari (Haryana) Kithor (U.P.) . Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi , NCR ( Greater Noida, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh) Karnal, Panipat, Sohana, Palwal, Nuh, Aurangabad, Hodal (Haryana) Garhmukteshwar, Hapur, Gulaoti, Siyana, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, Jahangirabad, Shikarpur, Khurja (U.P.) Khairthal (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}