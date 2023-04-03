Light rains, thundershowers likely in Delhi today. See full forecast here

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light rains in the national capital today.
As per IMD, partly cloudy skies with very light rains and thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds between the speed range of 30-40 kilometer per hour likely in Delhi today. The weather also added that Delhi will likely see light rain till 4 April, however, the maximum temperature will likely spike by 4-5 degrees by the end of the week, a report by TOI stated.
Delhi recorded a low of 14.9 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season's average on Sunday. Meanwhile, the city's maximum temperature on Sunday settled at 30.3 degrees Celsius, which is three notches below the season's average for this time of the year, the weather department said. The relative humidity oscillated between 96 per cent and 47 per cent, it said.
Currently the overall AQI in the national capital is 106 which is in 'moderate category.'
The Air Quality Index from 0 to 100 is considered as good, while from 100 to 200 it is moderate, from 200 to 300 it is poor, and from 300 to 400 it is said to be very poor and from 400 to 500 or above it is considered as severe.
Meanwhile, IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall activity with thunderstorm and gusty winds in the Northeast India till 5 April. Apart from this, the weather forecasting agency has predicted light-moderate rainfall with thunderstorms will occur over Delhi and adjoining areas like Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan during most days of the week between March 30 and April 5.
In South India, IMD has predicted isolated to scattered light/moderate rainfall/thunderstorm, lightning/gusty winds over Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, South Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala during next 5 days.
In Northwest India, fresh spell of rainfall/thunderstorm and hail storm, lightning is predicted over Northwest India on 3 and 4 April.
As per IMD, till 5 April, the maximum temperature are likely to be below normal by 2-4 degree Celsius. apart from this, no heat wave has been predicted over any part of the country.
Speaking of the weather predictions in April and June, IMD on Saturday said that most parts of India, except the northwest and peninsular regions, are likely to experience above-normal maximum temperatures. The met department has predicted an increase in above-normal heatwave days from April to June, particularly in central, east, and northwest India. "A significantly higher number of heatwave days are predicted over parts of Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Punjab and Haryana," IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mahapatra said in a virtual press conference.
The northwest, central, and peninsular regions are likely to receive normal to above-normal precipitation, while below-normal rainfall is predicted in the east and northeast regions of the country, it said
