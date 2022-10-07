Light rains, wind bring down temperature in Delhi, improve air quality

Light rain, winds and a cloudy sky brought the maximum temperature in the city down by a few notches on Friday and kept it within a comfortable range while also improving the air quality
Weather brought a momentary sigh of relief for the Delhi administration, that is slogging hard to bring down the pollution levels in the city. The maximum temperature in the city was kept within a comfortable range on Friday thanks to light rain, winds, and a cloudy sky. The air quality also improved.
Due to moderate rains in the city over the weekend, the weather department predicted a further drop in temperatures and an improvement in air quality.
The maximum temperature on Friday was 27.1 degrees Celsius, which is seven degrees below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The minimum temperature, which was recorded at 21.8 degrees, was typical for the time of year.
An IMD official stated, “There will be generally cloudy sky with moderate rain on Saturday and Sunday. The maximum and minimum temperatures on the weekend are likely to hover around 27 and 21 degrees Celsius respectively."
Air quality improved substantially
According to data from the System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research, the AQI was recorded as 68 on Friday morning at 9.20 am, which is in the "satisfactory" category, and it further improved to 55 by the evening.
Air quality improved substantially
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.
Delhi recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 211 on Wednesday. This was the highest reading since 25 June of this year, when the AQI was 230, and a sharp increase from the moderate reading of 150.
Authorities in the National Capital Region were asked to strictly implement measures under the first stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) after Delhi's air quality dropped to the "poor" level on Wednesday.
The action plan includes penal and legal action against polluting industrial units. The Delhi government on Thursday has launched an anti-dust campaign to check dust pollution in the city, especially at construction sites.
