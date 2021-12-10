NEW DELHI : The India Meteorological Department on Friday predicted isolated to scattered light or moderate rainfall activity over south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema, South Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu , Puducherry and Karaikal and Kerala and Mahe during next five days.

The agency also predicted dry weather very over most parts of Northwest and Central India in the next five days.

The tweet mentioned that there will be no significant change in minimum temperatures. Chances of cold wave conditions over most parts of Northwest and Central India are therefore nil.

The agency further predicted that a fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect Western Himalayan Region from the night of 13 December.

The update on Twitter mentioned that it is very likely to cause light isolated to scattered rainfall or snowfall over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh during 13-15 December.

The agency had predicted significant drop in temperature in parts of Northwest, west and Central India and cold wave conditions in some region. Meanwhile, three states are likely to receive heavy rainfall today and tomorrow.

Andhra Pradesh had come under the influence of Cyclone Jawad on 4 December along with Odisha and West Bengal.

