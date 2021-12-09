OPEN APP
Light to moderate rains likely in these southern states for next 5 days. Check full IMD forecast
Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, and Kerala and Mahe are likely to receive isolated to scattered, light to moderate rainfall for the next five days, said the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday. 

In addition to this, it said that south interior Karnataka and Telangana are expected to see light to moderate showers for the next two days. Isolated very heavy rainfall is likely over south Tamil Nadu on Thursday. 

 

