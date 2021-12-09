1 min read.Updated: 09 Dec 2021, 04:11 PM ISTLivemint
Dry weather with no significant change in minimum temperate will continue in most parts of northwest and central India during next the five days
Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, and Kerala and Mahe are likely to receive isolated to scattered, light to moderate rainfall for the next five days, said the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday.
In addition to this, it said that south interior Karnataka and Telangana are expected to see light to moderate showers for the next two days. Isolated very heavy rainfall is likely over south Tamil Nadu on Thursday.