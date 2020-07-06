Lightning strikes killed 147 people in Bihar over the last 10 days, officials said on Sunday, warning of more extreme weather conditions to come, driven by climate change.

Around 215 people - farmers, labourers and cattle graziers - have died from strikes in the Bihar since late March, the authorities said. In Uttar Pradesh, just over 200 people have been struck and killed by lightning since April, according to officials.

More than 2,300 people were killed by lightning in 2018, according to the National Crime Records Bureau, the most recent figures available.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of more lightning in the next 48 hours.

Lightning strikes: National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has shared important points -

What will you do when you are Indoors:

Unplug all electrical equipment before the storm arrives. Don't use corded telephones.

Stay away from window and doors and stay off verandas.

Don't touch plumbing and metal pipes. Do not use running water.

When you are outdoors

Don't take shelter near/under trees. Spread out; don't stand in a crowd.

Get inside a home, building. Stay away from structures with tin roofs/ metal sheeting IV.

Don't use metallic objects; stay away from power/telephone lines.

Get out of water - pools, lakes, small boats on water bodies.

If caught under open sky, crouch.

"Don't lie down or place your hands on the ground Stay put if you are inside a car/bus/covered vehicle.

What to do after a Lightning Strikes

Administer CPR (Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation), AgA if needed. Seek medical attention immediately.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated