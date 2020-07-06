Lightning strikes: How to protect yourself. Key points1 min read . Updated: 06 Jul 2020, 09:25 AM IST
- Don't take shelter near/under trees. Spread out; don't stand in a crowd.
- Don't use metallic objects; stay away from power/telephone lines
Lightning strikes killed 147 people in Bihar over the last 10 days, officials said on Sunday, warning of more extreme weather conditions to come, driven by climate change.
Around 215 people - farmers, labourers and cattle graziers - have died from strikes in the Bihar since late March, the authorities said. In Uttar Pradesh, just over 200 people have been struck and killed by lightning since April, according to officials.
More than 2,300 people were killed by lightning in 2018, according to the National Crime Records Bureau, the most recent figures available.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of more lightning in the next 48 hours.
Lightning strikes: National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has shared important points -
What will you do when you are Indoors:
When you are outdoors
What to do after a Lightning Strikes
