Lightning strikes kill at least 43 in Uttar Pradesh, 20 in Bihar; IMD issues forecast

At least 60 people were killed by lightning strikes in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand this week. India Meteorological Department predicts more thunderstorms in northern and central India.

First Published13 Jul 2024, 04:58 PM IST
At least 60 people were killed and dozens more were injured due to lightning strikes this week in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Three others were killed in Jharkhand on Wednesday while around 15 children were treated for shock in West Bengal after lightning struck a tree inside the compound of a school. The India Meteorological Department forecast fresh ‘thunderstorms accompanied with lightning’ over large swathes of northern and central India on Saturday.

Data shared by the state relief commissioner’s office indicated that 43 people were killed across 10 districts of UP on Wednesday and Thursday. Many others suffered burn injuries and continue to undergo treatment at nearby hospitals.

Neighbouring Bihar saw around 20 people killed during the same period of time. Around 40 others were injured as lightning struck several districts of the state. 

The office of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also shared an update on Friday noting that 21 people had died across Bihar in lightning-related incidents during the last 24 hours. Close to 70 people have been killed in such incidents since the beginning of June as rain and thunderstorms continue to lash Bihar.

(With inputs from agencies)

