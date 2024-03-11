Lightspeed Ventures to ramp up investments in climate change and AI
Bengaluru: Lightspeed Venture Partners, which has backed prominent Indian startups such as Sharechat, Udaan and Razorpay, will invest in emerging areas such as climate change and artificial intelligence, and companies with cross-border operations, a top executive at the firm told Mint in an interview. "We will continue to invest in emerging themes in addition to the core streams of enterprise SaaS, fintech, consumer and commerce," said Rahul Taneja, partner at Lightspeed India.