Like 1991, the 2021 crisis presents an opportunity

How criticism and protests are handled will be important. To ensure wider acceptance of reforms, it is important that they are seen as steps towards national progress. The protests over the recent farm bills are a case in point. The best course of action may be to leave these decisions at the level of state governments, which can choose which of the farm laws they want to implement. That will set the stage for state-level innovations in farm policies, and farmers would be able to see for themselves which set of laws and institutions work best for different crops and regions. We must not learn the wrong lessons from the 1991 moment. The 1991 reforms package faced heavy criticism as being dictated by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank. Some of the reforms were criticized as a sellout to capitalists. Yet, under the shadow of a crisis, contentious reforms were pushed through. Such an approach won’t work now.