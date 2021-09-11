Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport has been put on alert after Delhi Police on Friday night received a bomb threat call for a London-bound Air India flight. The caller threatened that the airline would blown up on the lines of 9/11 attacks.

Sources close to Delhi Police told news agency ANI, “We received a bomb threat call about a flight going to London. On Thursday night at 10.30 pm, a phone call came on the landline of Ranhola police station in Outer Delhi."

“The caller said that on the lines of 9/11 attacks in the US, an Air India's flight to London will be blown up."

The matter has been already taken up for investigations.

Earlier on Friday, the police received another call threatening to seize the airport. Following the threat call, the security at the airport has been beefed up. Delhi police has urged people taking flight from IGI to arrive at the airport early.

DCP South West, Pratap Singh took to Twitter to say, “Travel Alert Due to SFJ's call to seize the airport, checking of vehicles will be done going to the airport. Those who have to board flight from IGI are requested to start early to avoid any delays."

(With inputs from agencies)

