Imagine you got paid every time you played the spouse to a business magnate or a business tycoon? Does not feel real? Neither did it to Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! actor Nitu Chandra when she was approached by a businessman to become his ‘salaried wife’.

Notably, this just adds to the narratives of actors who are reduced to their physical self by rich people. Back in June, Amber Heard had received a ‘marriage proposal’ on Instagram from Saudi man, who says he's 'better than that old man' Johnny Depp. This also came at a time when the actor was in a civil suit of defamation with ex-husband Johnny Depp.

Chandra during an interview with Bollywood Hungama revealed that a businessman asked her to become his "salaried wife". The actor and philanthropist said that even after working with 13 National Award winners she feels unwelcome in the industry.

She further talked about an audition wherein she was rejected by the popular casting director in Bollywood within one hour of auditioning.

"Meri story ek successful actress ki failure story hai (My story is a failure story of a successful actor). Having worked with 13 National award winners and in such big films, today I am nowhere. I was told by a big businessman that he will give me 25 lakhs per month and that I have to become his salaried wife," Bollywood Hungama quoted Nitu Chandra saying.

Recalling an auditioning incident, she said, "Ek casting director, kaafi bada naam hai but main naam nahi bolna chahti, audition ke time pe hi matlab, ek ghante ke andar usne bola.. I am really sorry Nitu, this is not working out. So you literally audition me, to reject me taaki meri confidence toot jaye. (A casting director, who is quite famous but I don't want to take the name, rejected me in an hour after the audition. I mean he called me for the audition only to reject me so that my confidence breaks?)".

Nitu Chandra is an Indian actress, film producer and theatre artist. She is also a classical dancer and a sportsperson, involved in the promotion of basketball in the country through her close association with the NBA and Taekwondo, being a fourth Dan black-belt.

She has her own production house named Champaran Talkies, winning the National Award for the film Mithila Makhaan. The national award-winning film was directed by her brother Nitin Chandra. Her younger brother Abhishek Chandra is a Fashion Designer in Hindi Films.