New Delhi: Reaching to political opposition and critics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday said like foreign policy or defense policy, education policy belongs to the country irrespective of the government in power.

“This policy is not the education policy of the government. This is a policy of the country. The way, defense and foreign policies are of the country, exactly like that, this education policy is of the country," PM Modi said in Hindi, while addressing the governors and vice chancellors conference.

He added that the education policy, instead, is “attached to the aspirations of people and millions of students". Modi said questions around education administration, usage of local language, role of library, curriculum design, and faculties’ adaptability to a new system are important questions, and there should be constant and collective endevour to address them and implement the policy effectively.

The PM said when a sector sees a big reform, it’s natural to have questions. He said there is a healthy debate on the policy and that it is necessary. He said there is an effort on how to implement the new policy and suggestion of all the stakeholders are being heard with an open mind to resolve all apprehensions.

Some political oppositions including Aam Admi Party and Congress have questioned the center saying that NEP promotes centralization of education, and it does not address practicality and funding issues involved in implementing it.

President Ram Nath Kovind during his address said education is in the concurrent list of the constitution, and states and centre should cooperate with each other for its implementation. Kovind said “Governors being Chancellors of State Universities have a crucial role to play in the implementation of NEP. There are some 400 state universities with about 40,000 colleges affiliated to them, hence it was imperative to establish coordination and dialogue with these universities, which could be done by Governors who are also the Chancellors," the President said.

Speaking about research, the President said India spends around 0.7% of the GDP on research and innovations where as it is 2.8% in the US, 4.2% in South Korea and 4.3% in Israel. “To give impetus to a large and vibrant economy like India, it is necessary to encourage knowledge-creation and research. The Central and State governments will have to increase the percentage of investment in research and innovation," Kovind said.

PM Modi reiterated that the policy is a good reform move of the education sector, and aims to remove silos and reduce administrative interference. He said if implemented well, it will make Indians more skilled, practical oriented, and shall improve their participation in the global jobs market.

Modi also said that the NEP reduces focus on bags and boards (exams) in a systematic way, and claimed that the policy brings the focus on critical thinking, learning outcome, practicality and performance in education.

President Kovind said with the aim of achieving quality education, multi-disciplinary research universities will be set up as per the provisions of the NEP. One large multi-disciplinary higher education institution in or around each district by 2030 is the target under this policy.

