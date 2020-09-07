President Ram Nath Kovind during his address said education is in the concurrent list of the constitution, and states and centre should cooperate with each other for its implementation. Kovind said “Governors being Chancellors of State Universities have a crucial role to play in the implementation of NEP. There are some 400 state universities with about 40,000 colleges affiliated to them, hence it was imperative to establish coordination and dialogue with these universities, which could be done by Governors who are also the Chancellors," the President said.