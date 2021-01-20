Subscribe
Home >News >India >Like Sweden, road safety should be our top priority: Gadkari tells states
Union minister Nitin Gadkari urged the state governments to accord top priority to road safety

Like Sweden, road safety should be our top priority: Gadkari tells states

1 min read . 03:28 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Gadkari suggested 'a three-day mandatory training programme for engineers of ministry, NHAI, PWD and various agencies related to road construction for awareness about road safety'

Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari aimed to reduce road accidents by half by the year 2025. To fulfill this mission, the Union minister urthe state governments to accord top priority to road safety. Addressing 19th meeting of the National Road Safety Council (NRSC) on Tuesday, he said "reducing accidents is not a gradual process, every stakeholder should take it on top priority with immediate effect."

Giving example of Sweden where zero tolerance towards road accident reduction has been adopted, Gadkari suggested "a three-day mandatory training programme for engineers of ministry, National Highways Authority of India, Public Works Department and various agencies related to road construction for awareness about road safety."

Moreover, the Union minister urged the state governments to motivate people for safer movement on road. The involvement of NGOs should be appreciated in this concern, he further added. Gadkari suggested to involve social media on for awareness and education about road safety measures. He also highlighted that "there is a committee of MPs related to road safety, and requested all the MLAs to also focus on the issue of accident reduction in their constituencies."

The transport ministers from Andhra Pradesh and Bihar, Director General of Police(s) or their representatives from states, and various other official and non-official members of National Road Safety Council were also present in the meeting.

"The ministry has set up National Road Safety Council to advise on all the matters pertaining to planning and coordination of policies, standards of safety in the road transport sector, to formulate and recommend road safety programme for implementation by the State Road Safety Organization, to suggest areas for research and development to improve safety aspects in the road transport sector including maintenance of statistics of road accident and their analysis, to generally oversee and monitor at the central level the road safety measures undertaken by the State/UT agencies,"the official statement read.

