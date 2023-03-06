Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has spoken against "blatant misuse" of central agencies against the opposition and compared them with those by the al-Qaeda and Taliban "who use weapons to attack their opponents."

While speaking to reporters, Raut said, "The way people like the Taliban and the al-Qaeda take up weapons in their hands to eliminate their opponents, in the same way, this government is using weapons like ED-CBI to eliminate its opponents."

His statement also came a day after political leaders from nine parties across India wrote to PM Modi over the recent arrest of AAP leader Manish Sisodia. The former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister had been arrested by the CBI a week ago in connection with the city's now scrapped excise policy. As the senior politician remains in CBI custody, the letter dubbed it a "long witch-hunt" that “smacked of a political conspiracy." They also linked the lodging of cases and consequent arrests with election timings, alleging that the actions were "politically motivated.

9 Opposition Leaders including CM @ArvindKejriwal write to PM Modi‼️



“@msisodia's arrest will be cited worldwide as an example of a political witch-hunt & further confirm what the world was only suspecting- India's democratic values stand threatened under an authoritarian BJP pic.twitter.com/3ELL5N88UJ — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) March 5, 2023

The missive was signed by several chief ministers and party heads including Trinamool Congress' Mamata Banerjee, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal also signed the letter in support of their fellow AAP leader. The list of signatories included JKNC chief Farooq Abdullah, former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Moreover, in his address, Raut also alleged that the manner they [the central government] us "terrorizing" its opponents by using ED-CBI raids against them is "more than fascism and not democratic."

"That's why yesterday, the nine prominent leaders of main opposition parties wrote a letter to PM Modi and put this matter in front of him," Raut said. The Shiv Sena leader however said that that the letter was not needed since the PM Modi was already aware of all this.

"This [the raids] are happening on his [PM Modi's] orders," Raut alleged.

Today, CBI reached the residence of former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi in Patna in connection with the land-for-job case. Speaking on this, Delhi CM Kejriwal called this visit by the CBI "humiliating". "This is wrong, raids like these are humiliating," he said.

(With inputs from ANI)