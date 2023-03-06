'Like Taliban, al-Qaeda...': UBT MP Sanjay Raut on ED-CBI raids against opposition1 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2023, 01:58 PM IST
- Sanjay Raut's statement came a day after political leaders from nine parties across India wrote to PM Modi over the recent arrest of AAP leader Manish Sisodia.
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has spoken against "blatant misuse" of central agencies against the opposition and compared them with those by the al-Qaeda and Taliban "who use weapons to attack their opponents."
