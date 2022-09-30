‘Like they plundered India…’: Putin says West wants to make Russia a colony

‘Like they plundered India…’: Putin says West wants to make Russia a colony1 min read . 06:47 PM IST
- Russia was not striving to recreate the Soviet Union, Putin said
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday said that the West wants to make Russia a ‘colony’. “They have plundered countries like India. (But) we didn’t let ourselves become a colony," he said referring to the same.
Meanwhile, he signed treaties to annex occupied areas of Ukraine and said that Russia was "not striving" to recreate the Soviet Union as he prepared to annex four Moscow-occupied Ukrainian regions at a Kremlin ceremony.
"The USSR is no more. We can't bring the past back. And Russia doesn't need it anymore. We are not striving towards that," Putin said, after earlier claiming the last Soviet leaders had "destroyed our great country".
