Home / News / India /  ‘Like they plundered India…’: Putin says West wants to make Russia a colony

‘Like they plundered India…’: Putin says West wants to make Russia a colony

Russian President Vladimir Putin says West wants to make Russia a colony
1 min read . 06:47 PM ISTLivemint

  • Russia was not striving to recreate the Soviet Union, Putin said

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday said that the West wants to make Russia a ‘colony’. “They have plundered countries like India. (But) we didn’t let ourselves become a colony," he said referring to the same. 

Meanwhile, he signed treaties to annex occupied areas of Ukraine and  said that Russia was "not striving" to recreate the Soviet Union as he prepared to annex four Moscow-occupied Ukrainian regions at a Kremlin ceremony.

"The USSR is no more. We can't bring the past back. And Russia doesn't need it anymore. We are not striving towards that," Putin said, after earlier claiming the last Soviet leaders had "destroyed our great country".

