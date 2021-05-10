NEW DELHI : American pharmaceuticals firm Eli Lilly and Company on Monday announced that it has issued royalty-free, non-exclusive voluntary licences to Cipla, Lupin and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, who are collaborating with the company to accelerate and expand the availability of baricitinib in India.

Apart from these established Indian pharmaceutical manufacturers of generic medicines, Lilly is also in discussions with several other Indian manufacturers for the potential grant of additional voluntary licences.

Lilly recently received permission for restricted emergency use by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO), ministry of health, for baricitinib to be used in combination with remdesivir for the treatment of suspected or laboratory confirmed covid-19 in hospitalized adults requiring supplemental oxygen, invasive mechanical ventilation, or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO).

These voluntary licensing agreements will ensure high quality manufacturing and accessibility of baricitinib during this pandemic, improving the local treatment options available to positively impact the lives of people who are currently battling covid-19 in India, the company said in a statement.

“Lilly is committed to supporting India in this healthcare challenge through our innovative and effective portfolio of breakthrough medicines. During the current surge in covid-19 pandemic, we have responded by issuing three voluntary licences for baricitinib by pharmaceutical companies in India to accelerate its local manufacturing and distribution under best quality conditions," Luca Visini, managing director, India subcontinent, Lilly India, said.

“More licences to additional Indian generic manufacturers are expected to be announced soon. This is in addition to the donations being offered by Lilly to the Indian government that will potentially help alleviate the burden of covid-19. We will continue to explore other possible initiatives to support patients and the healthcare system in India," said Visini.

Lilly is working with the government in India to defeat the pandemic via different initiatives, including donations and expanding availability of Lilly therapies in private or public markets. On 4 May, Lilly also announced that an initial donation of 400,000 baricitinib tablets was being made immediately available through the humanitarian aid organization, Direct Relief, to the Indian government for eligible hospitalized covid-19 patients in India, while urgently working to increase product supply over the coming days. This donation furthers both Lilly's and Direct Relief's charitable goal of providing access to covid-19 treatments to patients in need.

Meanwhile Lilly continues to engage in active dialogue with the regulatory authorities and government in India to donate Lilly’s anti-covid-19 treatments, including its neutralizing antibodies (bamlanivimab, and bamlanivimab and etesevimab to be administered together).

