Lilly issues voluntary licences to firms to speed up availability of baricitinib

Lilly is working with the government in India to defeat the pandemic via different initiatives, including donations and expanding availability of Lilly therapies in private or public markets. On 4 May, Lilly also announced that an initial donation of 400,000 baricitinib tablets was being made immediately available through the humanitarian aid organization, Direct Relief, to the Indian government for eligible hospitalized covid-19 patients in India, while urgently working to increase product supply over the coming days. This donation furthers both Lilly's and Direct Relief's charitable goal of providing access to covid-19 treatments to patients in need.

