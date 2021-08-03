Eli Lilly and Co and partner Incyte Corp on Tuesday said additional results from a late-stage study showed that their COVID-19 drug baricitinib reduced the risk of death in patients on mechanical ventilation.

Last month, the US health regulator expanded the emergency use authorization for baricitinib, saying it could now be used without taking Gilead's drug remdesivir along with it.

In November, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Lilly and Incyte's arthritis drug, baricitinib, in combination with remdesivir, to treat Covid-19 patients.

"Based on the increasing body of evidence, we are confident in the potential of baricitinib as an important treatment for the hospitalized Covid-19 patient population requiring supplemental oxygen," Lilly said on Thursday.

FDA's expanded use for baricitinib was based on results from a trial done by the company in April.

The trial did not meet the main goal of preventing progression to ventilator use in hospitalized Covid-19 patients. However, the study showed baricitinib-treated patients were less likely than those receiving standard of care to progress to ventilator use or death.

The study enrolled 1,525 hospitalized Covid-19 patients who received either baricitinib or a placebo, along with the standard of care, which included corticosteroids and remdesivir.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.