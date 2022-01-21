Limit cabin baggage to one per airline passengers: CISF

NEW DELHI: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has written to the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) urging the agency to ask airlines and airports to limit the number of handbags per passenger to one to reduce congestion and delays at pre-embarkation security check (PESC) in airports.

"As per BCAS AVSEC Circular Nos. 06/2000 & Lt12000, no passenger should be permitted to carry more than one hand bag other than those items already listed in the circular including lady's bag. However, it has been seen that a passenger on an average carries 2-3 numbers of hand bags to the screening point," CISF said in a letter to director general of BCAS.

"This has led to increased clearance time as well as delays, congestion in PESC point and inconvenience to passengers. It is therefore felt that enforcement of the aforesaid Circulars must be ensured by all stakeholders / airlines," it added.

A copy of the letter has been reviewed by Mint.

BCAS had in an earlier order stipulated that passengers will carry no more than one hand bag weighing up to seven kilograms. Exceptions were made for lady's bags and laptop bags.

However, with delays and congestion due to passengers carrying several pieces of hand baggage, CISF has asked BCAS to instruct airlines and airports to meticulously follow 'one hand bag rule' to ease congestion and security issues.

"Airline may be made responsible and depute staff to guide pax, check and verify their hand bag status etc., before allowing the passenger for Pre-embarkation security checks," the letter said.

"All airlines may be directed suitably to inform pax and to display "one hand bag rule' on their tickets / boarding passes very conspicuously. Airport Operators may be instructed to place hoarding / banner/ board / standees displaying the contents of the 'One hand bag Rule' near the check-in counters, vantage locations before SHA (security hold area) at the airports, so that passengers get sensitised and if required, have an option to switch their extra hand bags to registered baggage," it added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.