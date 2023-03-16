Limit drinks in flights to prevent sexual harassment, advises women commission

Limit drinks in flights to prevent sexual harassment, advises women commission2 min read . Updated: 16 Mar 2023, 01:47 PM IST
The chief of the Delhi Commission for Women has written a letter to the DGCA requesting stricter guidelines to prevent sexual harassment and unruly behaviour against female passengers on flights and in airports.
The head of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), Swati Maliwal, has written a letter to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) requesting that the current guidelines be amended to prevent sexual harassment and unruly behaviour against female passengers on flights and in airports. She has also recommended that intoxicated individuals be prohibited from boarding flights by establishing a mechanism to detect and report them.
