'Limit travel', Central Railway urges Mumbaikars amid 63-hour mega block — 10 key things to know
The mega block will be operated for platform extension and widening works at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in south Mumbai and the Thane station.
Infrastructure upgrade alert: The Central Railway has urged Mumbaikars to “limit travel" as it will operate a 63-hour mega block from May 30 at midnight for platform extension works on the Mumbai network. This will likely affect the services of local trains and the work schedule of lakhs of commuters.