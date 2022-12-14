‘Limit use of fancy words on food labels’

“In such cases a disclaimer shall be mentioned prominently on the front of pack of the label stating that – this is only a brand name or trademark, or fancy name and does not represent its true nature... provided that the font size of the above disclaimer shall not be less than 1.5 mm for principal display panel upto 100 cm2, not less than 2 mm for principal display panel between 100-200 cm2 and not less 3 mm in case of principal display panel above 200 cm2," it added in gazette notification.