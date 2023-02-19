Limited role for govt in finance now: Swaminathan Gurumurthy

In a market economy, the fundamental principle is that the government trusts the market and its mutual checks and balances of operators, rating agencies, investment trustees, and players. If it does not, it must bring in controls that will restrict the market economic forces and players. In Adani’s case, the mutual checks and balances of the market mechanism seem to have failed. The government response can only be to ensure that the regulators do their job and amend the rules for the future if they are inadequate. And to check whether any wrongdoing was motivated by crime and initiate action. That will be the last. There is a qualitative change in the character of the financial market today and in the role of the government now as compared to the 1980s when it was operating the financial system. We cannot be asking questions as if the government is playing the role that it did back then. Though the rules have changed and robbed the government of its power of control, the public and even the judicial psychology seem to hold the government responsible like it was in the 1980s.

