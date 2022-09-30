Limited Terms, Decentralisation: Key takeaways from Shashi Tharoor’s manifesto6 min read . Updated: 30 Sep 2022, 06:04 PM IST
Here are some interesting points from the manifesto:
So far, the Congress Presidential Elections has seen more twists and turns than an Abbas-Mustan thriller which has seen a state government in crisis and new candidates popping up every now and then. The latest kerfuffle to hit the process has been a faulty map and a typo in presidential candidate Shashi Tharoor’s manifesto.