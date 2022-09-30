Limited Terms, Decentralisation: Key takeaways from Shashi Tharoor’s manifesto

It says: “The Indian National Congress stands for “Inclusive India", a land that lives up to the Constitution's promise of liberty, fraternity and justice for all, irrespective of religion, region, language or gender. While honouring India's rich cultural and spiritual traditions going back millennia, we will constantly affirm the principles of secularism and respect for India's diversity and pluralism. We will support civil liberties, including freedom of expression and the press, and support to citizen's right to privacy, keeping the government out of the kitchen and the bedroom. As Mahatma Gandhi taught us, we will offer a haven for the poor, the marginalised and the disenfranchised, and fight for social justice, with special attention to the problems of women, SC/ST communities, and minorities. We will support economic growth, a robust national security posture, and an energetic and confident foreign policy, in keeping with the rich legacy of Jawaharlal Nehru."

