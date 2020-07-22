NEW DELHI : India and the US are on the cusp of sealing a limited trade package, India’s trade minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday, signalling that the two countries have likely ironed out issues that held up the deal for some years.

Goyal also offered to begin negotiations with the US for a preferential trade agreement before progressing towards a free trade agreement.

“I hope we will have a quick trade deal, which has some pending matters built up for the last couple of years, which we need to get out of the way quickly. We are almost there. I think another couple of calls and we can sort that out," he said at the India Ideas Summit organized by the US-India Business Council.

A potential agreement between the two countries would come at a time when India is looking to boost trade and strategic ties with the West, including the European Union and UK, amid an escalation of border tensions with China. It could also burnish US President Donald Trump’s credentials ahead of the November polls.

Within a fortnight, Goyal has held meetings with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer as well as US commerce secretary Wilbur Ross to tie up the loose ends of the long-pending deal.

A limited trade package under negotiations since 2018 is expected to cover tariff-related concessions for US farm products, especially dairy items, pricing of pharmaceutical products such as stents and knee implants, and information and communication technology products. In return, Washington is expected to partially restore benefits accorded to Indian exporters under the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP), which was terminated by Trump from 5 June last year. Both sides may also remove the tit-for-tat tariff hikes after the US raised steel and aluminium tariffs on grounds of national security.

After the limited trade package is sealed, Goyal said India and the US will need to sit on the negotiating table, before or after the US Presidential polls, towards a “much more sustainable, robust and enduring partnership in the form of a free trade agreement".

“India is willing to work with an open mind with the willingness to open our hearts and our markets with a corresponding opportunity for Indian businesses in the US," the minister said. “We believe we should look at an early harvest in the form of a preferential trade agreement so that rather than waiting for the gains of an FTA, which may take several years to conclude, we could look at an early harvest, maybe of 50 or 100 products and services, where we can engage with mutual trust and open spirit so that the partnership between US and India can kick-start much faster," he added.

Goyal said his ministry is working towards a single-window clearance system, cutting across regulations of central, state and local bodies. “It’s a herculean task and will take some time. But I assure you we are committed to making it happen. To begin with, as a pilot, we are going to release very soon a GIS-based land bank availability across the country. We have identified six states, a few hundred thousand hectares of land and we are going to offer you a Google Earth view of particular land which are available for industry to buy off," he added.

