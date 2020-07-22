Limited trade deal with US soon: Piyush Goyal

“India is willing to work with an open mind with the willingness to open our hearts and our markets with a corresponding opportunity for Indian businesses in the US," the minister said. “We believe we should look at an early harvest in the form of a preferential trade agreement so that rather than waiting for the gains of an FTA, which may take several years to conclude, we could look at an early harvest, maybe of 50 or 100 products and services, where we can engage with mutual trust and open spirit so that the partnership between US and India can kick-start much faster," he added.