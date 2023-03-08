Link PAN with Aadhaar by 31 March: Sebi asks investors

Capital markets regulator Sebi today asked all investors to link their PAN with Aadhaar number by 31 March for continual and smooth transactions in the securities market.

“All existing investors are required to ensure linking of their PAN with Aadhaar number. prior to March 31, 2023, for continual and smooth transactions in securities market and to avoid consequences of non-compliance with the said CBDT circular, as such accounts would be considered non-KYC compliant, and there could be restrictions on securites and other transactions until the PAN and Aadhaar are linked," Sebi said in a release.

The provisions of Income-tax Act, 1961, make it mandatory for every person who has been allotted a Permanent Account Number (PAN) to intimate his/her Aadhaar Number to the prescribed authority so that the Aadhaar and PAN can be linked. This is required to be done on or before the notified date, falling which the PAN shall become inoperative.

As per Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) circular No. 7 of 2022 dated March 30, 2022, the PAN allotted to a person shall become inoperative if it is not linked with Aadhaar by March 31, 2023 and shall be liable to all the consequences under the Income-tax Act, 1961 for not furnishing, intimating or quoting the PAN.

PAN is the key identification number

Since PAN is the key identification number arpart of KYC requirements for all transactions in the securities market, at SEB registered entities and Market

Infrastructure Institutions (Mills) are required to ensure valid KYC for all participants.

Meanwhile in an another development, Capital markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday extended time till March-end for submission of applications for empanelment of forensic auditors for mutual funds, asset management companies (AMCs) and trustee entities.

Earlier, the interested entities were required to submit applications by March 6.

"It has been decided to extend the last date for submission of application and the revised date for submission of application is March 31, 2023," the capital markets regulator said in a public notice.

On February 11, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) had invited applications from eligible firms for empanelment of forensic auditors for MFs, their AMCs and trustee companies.

After being empanelled, the auditors would take up assignments related to forensic audit of mutual funds, their AMCs and trustee companies or board of trustees.