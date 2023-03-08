Link PAN with Aadhaar by 31 March: Sebi asks investors

Link PAN with Aadhaar by 31 March: Sebi asks investors2 min read . Updated: 08 Mar 2023, 06:22 PM IST
- All existing investors are required to ensure linking of their PAN with Aadhaar number prior to March 31 for continual and smooth transactions in the securities market and to avoid consequences of non-compliance with the said CBDT circular, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said
Capital markets regulator Sebi today asked all investors to link their PAN with Aadhaar number by 31 March for continual and smooth transactions in the securities market.
