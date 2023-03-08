Link PAN with Aadhaar by 31 March: Sebi asks investors

“All existing investors are required to ensure linking of their PAN with Aadhaar number. prior to March 31, 2023, for continual and smooth transactions in securities market and to avoid consequences of non-compliance with the said CBDT circular, as such accounts would be considered non-KYC compliant, and there could be restrictions on securites and other transactions until the PAN and Aadhaar are linked," Sebi said in a release.