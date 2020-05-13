NEW DELHI: Microsoft-owned social network LinkedIn has added a new virtual events solution to allow companies to leverage LinkedIn Live and Events together while hosting live, real-time events in a secure environment, the company announced in a release.

The virtual events solution is available to users across the world on desktops and mobile platforms.

LinkedIn Events was launched in October 2019 and the option to create an event via LinkedIn Pages was enabled in March.

"As the business world moves from in-person conferences to virtual events, we recognise how important it is to equip our customers with tools to bring the professional community together -- online, in real time, and at scale, in the safest way possible," Ajay Datta, head of product, India, at LinkedIn, said in a press statement.

According to LinkedIn, companies can improve their reach with the professional community by sharing events with their Page followers and by sending direct invites to their networks.

The Live solution has been getting a lot of traction with 23X more comments per post and 6X reactions per post than native video. It was also found that 82% of audiences prefer seeing live-streams from brands than regular social posts, and 45% of senior leaders are mull a permanent shift to virtual events.

Microsoft and Pegasystems are already leveraging Events and Live for their virtual events. Recent keynotes of their respective CEOs were streamed lived.

Companies can keep the conversation going even after the virtual event using the video tab, a dedicated hub for a page’s organic video content.

