Job-providing platform LinkedIn has started laying off employees from its recruiting team – joining the layoff bandwagon in a bid to rein in the costs amid a looming global economic downturn.

As part of the massive layoff, the Microsoft-owned professional networking and recruiting platform has targeted employees from its recruiting team, but the exact number of impacted staff still remains unclear.

The job cuts at LinkedIn are likely to be part of Microsoft's plan to trim around 10,000 jobs across various divisions.

Recently, a Bloomberg report stated that Microsoft fired more than 600 of its employees working in the Seattle office in its hardware divisions including HoloLens, Surface and Xbox teams, as a part of a larger restructuring plan.

The Information published a report on 13 February announcing that employees have been laid off in the recruitment department of LinkedIn.

Some ex-staff members from LinkedIn's recruiting team have also taken to the online recruitment-offering site to announce their abrupt departure.

A former employee, who goes by the name Nicole Zawacki, took to LinkedIn announcing that she is one of the affected employees and would take a "little time" to process. Zawacki is also using the platform to look for a new role.

“It’s with the heaviest heart that I say that I have been effected by the LinkedIn layoff this morning," Zawacki's post read.

"Today I'm taking a little time to myself to process, but if anyone has any positions within Talent Acquisition or your Diversity team, or know of someone who does, I would sincerely appreciate any advice," she said.

Brooke Mannelly, another former staff of LinkedIn, said, “LinkedIn had a massive layoff, and I was unfortunately let go. I'm open to remote/hybrid recruiting positions and campus recruiting strategy roles."

Another post on LinkedIn suggested that the layoffs will also have an impact on its India department.

A former Linkedin recruiter Upali Sarkar's post read, "It has been a tough day today for the Linkedin Global Talent Acquisition team. After 4.2 years at LinkedIn, my time here is coming to an end as I was one of the individuals impacted as part of team layoffs. I am sad to leave behind such an amazing team and culture. But, I am very excited to see what my next chapter is going to be like."

Another impacted employee, Melanie Quandt, said that she never lost a job in her 25-year-long career. Quandt further said that she is "super disappointed with the small benefits and severance offered."