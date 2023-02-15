LinkedIn sacks employees from its recruitment team; India staff affected too

A former Linkedin recruiter Upali Sarkar's post read, "It has been a tough day today for the Linkedin Global Talent Acquisition team. After 4.2 years at LinkedIn, my time here is coming to an end as I was one of the individuals impacted as part of team layoffs. I am sad to leave behind such an amazing team and culture. But, I am very excited to see what my next chapter is going to be like."

{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}