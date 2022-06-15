Linking credit cards to UPI, a win-win for payment gateways giant Paytm

Citi Research in its report said RBI has proposed to allow the linking of credit cards (starting with Rupay credit cards) on the UPI platform. This could be a boost for credit penetration into digital payments which has been declining owing to the popularity of UPI and could potentially pave the way for improved monetization of mobile/UPI payments for payment cos. While merchant adoption will need to be watched, this move (when extended beyond Rupay) can sharply improve the acceptance network for credit cards (both virtual and physical) given UPI-QR code penetration (50%) vs PoS device penetration (<5%).