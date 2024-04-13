Linking executive pay to net-zero goals key to climate action: Deloitte survey
The Chair of the future-The role of the Chair in climate transition report highlights the views of company leadership on climate change, its integration with business strategies, and the role of the boards of directors.
New Delhi: Companies should link executive compensation to specific milestones for achieving their net-zero goals, and establish board committees to supervise climate initiatives, Deloitte said in a report based on a survey of chairpersons of 28 Indian companies.
