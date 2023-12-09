Linking of Aadhaar card with Voter ID yet to begin, says govt
The Lok Sabha was informed on Friday that linking of Aadhaar details with voter identity cards had not yet begun. Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal also said no targets have been given for linking Aadhaar details with the electoral photo identity card.
The Indian government is yet to begin linking Aadhaar cards with voter identity cards. The update came from Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal in response to a Lok Sabha query on Friday.
