Linking of Aadhaar card with Voter ID yet to begin, says govt

The Indian government is yet to begin linking Aadhaar cards with voter identity cards. The update came from Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal in response to a Lok Sabha query on Friday.

“Linking of Aadhaar is process driven and no targets have been given for linking Aadhaar with the Electoral Photo Identity Card. Further, the Election Commission of India has informed that linking of Aadhar with EPIC has not yet started. Further, the time period to submit Form 6B has been extended for a period of one year," said Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal.

The written reply also reiterated that it was voluntary to link Aadhaar with Voter ID, with consent being obtained from the elector for Aadhaar authentication in Form 6B.

The time period to submit Form 6B (to link Aadhaar card) has been extended till the end of March 2024. Meghwal also clarified — in response to the query from Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi — that the names of individuals whose identity cards remained separate had not been struck off the voters' list.

“The Election Commission of India is responsible under article 324 of the Constitution for superintendence, direction and control of preparation of electoral roll, and the Commission has informed that it maintains data with multi layered security architecture and the electoral data is encrypted in both static and transit," the Union Minister added.

The development also comes mere days after the government announced plans to create an unique identifier linked to Aadhaar card that would help ensure the rights of migrant workers. The details would also be integrated into the e-Shram database and the identifier made mandatory for all building and construction workers across the country.

