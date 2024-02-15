Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Lion kills man who entered enclosure for taking selfie at Tirupati zoo

Lion kills man who entered enclosure for taking selfie at Tirupati zoo

Livemint

A man was mauled to death by a lion when he jumped into his enclosure at the Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park in Tirupati to take a selfie with the big cat.

Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park in Tirupati has three lions – Dongalpur, Kumarand and Sundari.

A man was mauled to death by a lion on Thursday when he jumped into its enclosure at the Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park (SVZP) in Tirupati to take a selfie with the big cat.

The victim, identified as 38-year-old Prahlad Gujjar from Alwar district in Rajasthan, entered the enclosure and attempted to take a selfie with the lion. Authorities at the Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park said the victim entered an area which is not open to the general public ignoring a caretaker's warnings to back off. The victim climbed a fence that is over 25 feet tall and jumped into the enclosure, the caretaker said.

Also Read | RBI directs unnamed card network to halt ‘unauthorised’ payment method

The zoo authorities said one male lion named Dungarpur pounced upon Prahlad, held him by his neck and mauled Gujjar to death before the caretaker could act. Though the victim tried to escape by climbing a tree, his attempts turned futile, the Zoo authorities added

The Tirupati Police has registered a case and a post-mortem is being conducted. While there were speculations that the victim was either mentally unstable or in an inebriated condition, police, however, declined to comment, adding that it would be confirmed only after conducting a post-mortem.

Also Read | 'Jaishankar called our wives and said...,' recalls Ragesh, one of ex-Navy personnel released by Qatar

Gujjar was visiting the zoo alone and authorities are trying to get in touch with his family, said an official.

The zoo has three lions – Dongalpur, Kumarand and Sundari. Dongalpur has now been moved to a cage and will be kept under observation, the zoo authorities said.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.