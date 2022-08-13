Lionel Messi, first time since 2005, not among Ballon d’Or nominees2 min read . Updated: 13 Aug 2022, 05:48 AM IST
- Lionel Messi won Ballon d’Or in 2019
- Ballon d’Or was not given out in 2020 due to the COVID-19 epidemic
seven-time winner of the Ballon d'Or For the first time since 2005, Lionel Messi was left off of the 30-person list of contenders for the prestigious prize on Friday. After a lacklustre debut season with Paris Saint-Germain, the Argentina great missed out on the Ballon d'Or this year after defeating Robert Lewandowski of Poland.