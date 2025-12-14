Messi’s Kolkata visit row: Organiser Satadru Dutta denied bail, sent to 14 days’ police custody

The fallout from Lionel Messi’s chaotic and short-lived appearance at Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium has deepened, with a Bidhannagar court sending event promoter and organiser Satadru Dutta to 14 days of police custody, as authorities investigate widespread disorder that erupted during the Argentine superstar’s GOAT India Tour 2025 stop in the city.

What was projected as a landmark celebration of global football quickly unravelled into scenes of confusion and anger, leaving fans disillusioned and raising uncomfortable questions about crowd management, governance and the state of the sport in India.

What did the Kolkata court decide? On Sunday, the Bidhannagar court remanded Satadru Dutta, the promoter and organiser of Messi’s GOAT India Tour 2025, to 14 days of police custody. Investigators are examining allegations of mismanagement, security lapses and violations of safety protocols linked to the event at the Salt Lake Stadium.

The decision follows Saturday’s unrest, during which large sections of the crowd turned hostile after Messi left the venue far earlier than scheduled.

How did Messi’s visit unravel so quickly? Messi’s much-hyped visit to Kolkata lasted just 22 minutes. The Argentine icon arrived at the stadium to thunderous applause, accompanied by former Barcelona teammate Luis Suarez and Argentina World Cup winner Rodrigo De Paul. Yet, instead of connecting with tens of thousands of fans, he was quickly engulfed by a dense ring of politicians, VIPs, police officers and aides.

Despite repeated appeals from the organisers, the situation spiralled out of control. Promoter Satadru Dutta could be heard making emotional announcements over the public address system, pleading: “Please leave him alone. Please vacate the ground.” The requests were ignored.

Messi appeared visibly confused as he attempted to move around the ground, signing autographs for former players, before being escorted out well before his scheduled one-hour stay.

Why were fans so angry? Around 50,000 spectators had packed the Salt Lake stadium, many having paid between ₹4,000 and ₹12,000 for tickets, with some reportedly spending as much as ₹20,000 on the black market. Most never caught a clear glimpse of the footballer they had come to see.

As frustration mounted following Messi’s abrupt departure, sections of the crowd began throwing bottles, tearing down canopies, ripping out seats and damaging stadium infrastructure. The chaos continued for nearly 90 minutes.

One supporter, Ajay Saha, who attended with his young son, summed up the mood: “This is a complete failure. Cold drinks cost ₹150-200, water was ₹200, and we didn't even see Messi. We spent a month's salary to watch football, not politicians taking selfies.”

What role did VIP presence play? Multiple eyewitnesses said the heavy presence of politicians, senior officials and celebrities worsened the situation. Messi was reportedly obscured from public view by what many described as a human barricade of dignitaries more focused on selfies than crowd control.

As news spread that former India captain Sourav Ganguly had arrived, tensions rose further. Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan ultimately abandoned plans to enter the venue, while Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reportedly changed her schedule mid-way.

What does this say about Indian football? Messi’s second visit to Kolkata came at a particularly bleak moment for Indian football, with the national team slipping to 142nd in the latest FIFA rankings — its lowest position in nearly a decade. For many observers, the disorder at the Salt Lake Stadium symbolised deeper structural problems in the sport’s administration.

Instead of inspiring a new generation, the event drew comparisons with some of Kolkata’s darkest sporting memories, including the abandoned 1996 Cricket World Cup semi-final and the fatal 1980 Kolkata Derby stampede.