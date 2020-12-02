Lionsgate launches independent video streaming app in India

New Delhi: Hollywood studio Lionsgate has launched its independent video streaming app Lionsgate Play in India. This comes after the service introduced the service bundled with distribution partners like Vodafone Idea Ltd and Reliance Jio, among others in August 2019. Priced at ₹99 a month and ₹699 a year, Lionsgate will curate Hollywood blockbusters but will also produce local originals in the country.

“We’ve always looked at India as a key growth market and while many American companies have made mistakes in understanding the complexity and diversity of the country, we know this is the right time and place for Lionsgate," said Jeffrey A. Hirsch, president and chief executive officer for Starz. Starz is a subsidiary of Lionsgate that was acquired in 2016. Hirsh said India is the 11th country in the world where Lionsgate is launching this independent service.

The Lionsgate movie library comprises Hollywood titles such as superhero flick Hellboy, action thriller Angel Has Fallen, action comedy The Gentlemen, crime drama Hustlers, Oscar-winning romantic musical La La Land, among others, many of which are dubbed in four Indian languages-Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Marathi. The service is also working on a slate of Indian originals with actors and directors such as Anil Kapoor, Mukesh Bhatt, Kunal Kohli and production houses like EndemolShine India and Jar Pictures. The company will, however, continue its distribution partnerships with telecom services and other fibre-to-home networks to ensure reach.

Rohit Jain, managing director for Lionsgate south Asia and networks-south east Asia said the Indian OTT market has reached an interesting point of inflection in the past year-and-a-half and while it technically seems cluttered with 40-45 players, there are only three truly premium services and the territory is underserved in that sense.

“The space is an opportunity and more players only mean the pie is increasing, not taking away from it. We want to come with a best-of-the-world approach and not really keep the content India-centric, in that sense," Jain said. While a player like Amazon Prime Video has mostly built a reputation for local, mainstream content, Netflix has a more global approach.

“That’s how we would like to look at it," Jain added. Lionsgate annual pricing is also lower than peers, hence opening up a new bracket for premium content, he pointed out.

The burgeoning OTT market in India over the past few months of the covid-19 pandemic has provided a glimpse of the room for growth. According to a recent PwC report, India is currently the world’s fastest growing OTT market, and is all set to emerge as the world’s sixth-largest by 2024. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 28.6% over the next four years to touch revenues of $2.9 billion.

“This is just the beginning. India is not an easy market to crack with consumption patterns and content relevant to audiences different across the high, middle and low class. But with time, more niche services will emerge that resonate with particular sets of audiences," Vishal Shah, managing partner at GroupM-owned media agency MediaCom had said in an earlier interview.

