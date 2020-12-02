Lionsgate launches independent video streaming app in India

“We’ve always looked at India as a key growth market and while many American companies have made mistakes in understanding the complexity and diversity of the country, we know this is the right time and place for Lionsgate," said Jeffrey A. Hirsch, president and chief executive officer for Starz. Starz is a subsidiary of Lionsgate that was acquired in 2016. Hirsh said India is the 11th country in the world where Lionsgate is launching this independent service.