Gold duty evasion fight turns into a game of whack-a-mole
Srushti Vaidya 4 min read 12 Jun 2025, 05:45 AM IST
Summary
After the last budget plugged tax evasion via platinum alloy, shipments of gold compounds that can be refined to extract the yellow metal have accelerated
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
For decades, crafty smugglers brought in gold, hidden in body and baggage, evading duties and outwitting customs authorities. Today, some importers are coming in through the front door, legal and duty-free, exploiting a loophole in the system.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story