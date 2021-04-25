OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Liquid oxygen not allowed for any non-medical purpose: Centre directs states

The Union government today restricted the use of liquid oxygen for non-medical purposes with immediate effect.

The Ministry of Home Affairs(MHA) in an order stated, "State/UT Govts to ensure that use of liquid oxygen is not allowed for any non-medical purpose & that all manufacturing units may maximise their production of liquid oxygen & make it available to govt for use of medical purposes only with immediate effect until further orders."

The order stated that," whereas the Central Government has reviewed the oxygen supply situation and has decided that with immediate effect, use of liquid oxygen, including the existing stock, will be allowed for medical purposes only, and that all manufacturing units may be allowed to maximise their production of liquid oxygen, and make it available to the government , for use for medical purposes only."


