Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Liquid oxygen not allowed for any non-medical purpose: Centre directs states

Liquid oxygen not allowed for any non-medical purpose: Centre directs states

Premium
People carry oxygen cylinders after refilling them in a factory, amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Ahmedabad
1 min read . 07:46 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The Union government today restricted the use of liquid oxygen for non-medical purposes with immediate effect

The Union government today restricted the use of liquid oxygen for non-medical purposes with immediate effect.

The Union government today restricted the use of liquid oxygen for non-medical purposes with immediate effect.

The Ministry of Home Affairs(MHA) in an order stated, "State/UT Govts to ensure that use of liquid oxygen is not allowed for any non-medical purpose & that all manufacturing units may maximise their production of liquid oxygen & make it available to govt for use of medical purposes only with immediate effect until further orders."

TRENDING STORIES See All

The Ministry of Home Affairs(MHA) in an order stated, "State/UT Govts to ensure that use of liquid oxygen is not allowed for any non-medical purpose & that all manufacturing units may maximise their production of liquid oxygen & make it available to govt for use of medical purposes only with immediate effect until further orders."

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The order stated that," whereas the Central Government has reviewed the oxygen supply situation and has decided that with immediate effect, use of liquid oxygen, including the existing stock, will be allowed for medical purposes only, and that all manufacturing units may be allowed to maximise their production of liquid oxygen, and make it available to the government , for use for medical purposes only."

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.